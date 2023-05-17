Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in 'near catastrophic' car chase with paparazzi

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase while being followed by paparazzi in New York on Tuesday, the couple’s spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the couple said they had been with Ms Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, at the time of the incident.

The spokesperson said: “Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near-catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

It is understood that Prince Harry and Ms Markle believe the pursuit could have been fatal, as it involved six blacked-out vehicles with unidentified people driving recklessly and endangering the convoy and everyone around them.

It is said that traffic violations included driving on the pavement and through red lights, reversing down a one-way street, illegally blocking a moving vehicle and driving while photographing and while on the phone.

It is also said that while those involved were confronted by uniformed police multiple times, they continued the pursuit; and there is footage taken from security along with other evidence to support these allegations.

More to follow...