Irish Examiner view: Tourism set to be latest area to suffer

It is a fact of life in rural holiday destinations these days that if you’re looking for seasonal work, you will not find it unless you’ve sourced local accommodation for yourself.

The Irish Examiner highlighted the plight of those looking to live and work on the Dingle peninsula, but whose ambitions are being stymied by a lack of available rental housing. These people, described as ‘the fuel of the town,’ cannot find long-term rental deals and that is presenting obvious problems for both workers and employers.

But this is not a situation unique to Dingle as employers and potential employees in tourist destinations the length and breadth of the country are finding similar difficulties pretty much everywhere.

A combination of the massive influx of those innocents fleeing the war in Ukraine, a steady flow of refugees from any number of global hotspots, and an existing countrywide accommodation crisis has led to this situation.

That, tied in with the large numbers of privately owned holiday homes in tourist areas whose owners can expect big dividends if they choose to let during the summer months, means there is little — if any — incentive for them to take on long-term tenants.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin indicated last week that the Government is considering more rigorous policing of Airbnbs and other short-term rental premises — against EU objections, it has to be said — to try to free up long-term rental accommodation.

It is undoubtedly a good thing that the authorities are trying to do something — anything — to try to solve the current issues, but we will have to wait and see exactly what they come up with, and how effective those measures will be.

In the meantime, the problems for those willing to employ considerable numbers across the country during the summer season, not to mention those who wish and who are able to fill those jobs,

remains an issue which will not be solved overnight.