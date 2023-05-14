Long-term rentals unavailable in Dingle as holiday lets multiply

No properties are available for long-term renting on the Dingle peninsula while the area, which is not a rent pressure zone, has over 100 short-term lets available for holidaymakers.

On Friday, Tourism Minister Catherine Martin indicated that a clampdown on Airbnbs and other short-term rentals may still be rolled out by the end of the year, despite EU objections.

It is estimated that such a move could bring 12,000 homes into the long-term rental market nationally.

“If it can be done before the end of the year, then all the better,” said Ms Martin.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, Kerry County Council said it has been “very active” in enforcement on owners of Dingle holiday homes operating without planning permission.

Enforcement notices

The latest figures show that, of 117 properties investigated, 111 received warning letters, and 12 enforcement notices were issued.

They show that 59 files on the homes were closed and 27 owners ceased letting their properties on short-term letting platforms.

But just one owner involved registered with the Residential Tenancies Board for the long-term market.

There are no official homeless figures for Dingle; however, a local councillor estimates around 900 people are on the social housing list in the area.

“Dingle is at a crisis point and has been for quite some time," said Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald.

“There’s around 900 people waiting for homes, and planning permission is underway for around 200 units that might take the pressure off, but when they’ll be built is not confirmed.”

Kerry County Council added that while social housing projects in Dingle are on the way, “proposals can be at various stages of development from time to time from initial concept/scoping through to formally approved projects. There are currently 54 units formally approved across four projects in Dingle.”

Hospitality sector

The hospitality sector is also suffering from the housing crisis and the related cost of living.

Gavin O’Grady, owner of The Boatyard Restaurant in Dingle, said “The cost of living is a big problem. Our seasonal workers from abroad are not coming back.

“There is money to be made, you could get up to €700 a week, but then you have the dole in the winter.

Mr O’Grady said he is also struggling with the rise in the cost of living. “I got a bill there recently for €8,500 electricity for six weeks. I often wonder why I put myself through all of that for a seasonal job.”