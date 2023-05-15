Irish Examiner view: ‘You’ll never walk alone’

Even though Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy was denied the opportunity to speak at the Eurovision song contest on Saturday, there was no shortage of political mood music in a joyous carnival which was remarkable in all sorts of silly ways, and emotionally moving in others.

While the G7 will be discussing the war in Eastern Europe in the symbolically resonant Japanese city of Hiroshima — scene of the first use of a nuclear weapon in 1945 — Liverpool and the show organisers delivered a stunning tribute to the oppressed country with a collective singalong of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.