Watch: 'A ballad maybe', Eurovision winner Loreen open to duet with Johnny Logan

At Saturday night’s winners' press conference, Loreen was asked if she would consider a project with the Irish singer.
Sweden entrant Loreen during the press conference after winning the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 14:30
Anna O’Donoghue

2023 Eurovision winner Loreen of Sweeden has said it “would be nice” to duet with Irish Legend, Johnny Logan – if “he wanted to”.

The Swedish singer claimed her second Eurovision victory in Liverpool on Saturday night making her the first woman to win the contest twice, having first won in 2012 with Euphoria.

Johnny Logan is the only other person in the history of the competition to have completed such a feat having won in 1980 with ‘What’s Another Year’ and in 1987 with ‘Hold Me Now’.

Although it could be claimed that by writing Linda Martin’s winning song ‘Why Me?’ in 1992, he boost three wins.

“Maybe if he wanted to,” she said. “But what if he said no?” 

She went on to say “Yeah, that would be nice. A ballad maybe”.

When asked how she felt about Sweeden matching Ireland’s historic seven wins she replied, “Isn’t it wonderful?” 

Her win means Sweden will host the Eurovision for the 50th anniversary of Abba’s 1974 win with Waterloo.

<p>Sweden's entrant Loreen after winning the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&amp;S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire</p>

