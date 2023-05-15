Irish Examiner view: Sky’s the limit

Retail giants can’t say they weren’t warned that the reserves of customer patience were at an end over the constant rise of the price of food and domestic goods and that citizens are now reluctant to accept the customary mantra of “war in Ukraine/energy costs/supply chain difficulties/labour shortages”.

In short, supermarkets are going to have to do better than that and provide clearer explanations about why food prices are still going up while inflation is heading the other way.