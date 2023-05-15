Irish Examiner view: Sky’s the limit

Food prices
Supermarkets are going to have to provide clearer explanations about why food prices are still going up while inflation is heading the other way.

Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 02:00

Retail giants can’t say they weren’t warned that the reserves of customer patience were at an end over the constant rise of the price of food and domestic goods and that citizens are now reluctant to accept the customary mantra of “war in Ukraine/energy costs/supply chain difficulties/labour shortages”. 

In short, supermarkets are going to have to do better than that and provide clearer explanations about why food prices are still going up while inflation is heading the other way.

When it is difficult to untangle the Irish component of corporate accounts from companies such as Dunnes Stores and Tesco the consumer suspicion is that customers in the Republic are being asked to pay more. 

Among the many things which will not survive any potential reunification of Ireland the end of deliberate opacity can be counted on the credit side of the public balance sheet.

