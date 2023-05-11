Irish Examiner view: Republican party has a decision to make

The case taken by E Jean Carroll against former US president Donald Trump concluded yesterday with the jury finding him liable for sexual abuse and defamation, as well as $5m in damages
Former US president Donald Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation. Picture: Brian Lawless

Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 02:00

The case taken by E Jean Carroll against former US president Donald Trump concluded yesterday with the jury finding him liable for sexual abuse and defamation, as well as $5m in damages.

When Trump’s impact on the political world is considered, this is as good a starting point as any.

E Jean Carroll leaves following her trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 8, 2023 in New York City. Picture: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
E Jean Carroll leaves following her trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 8, 2023 in New York City. Picture: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

There was a time in the not-too-distant past when even the suggestion of a sexual assault case like this in a politician’s past would have stopped their career in its tracks, never to be revived again.

Yet as soon as the verdict emerged discussion began about the impact it might have on Trump’s bid to regain the presidency. The possibility that being found guilty would force him out of the running for the Republican nomination does not seem to have been seriously considered.

When Trump’s political career ends and needs to be set in context, this will be his legacy — coarsening the American political ecosystem to the extent that a conviction for sexual abuse need not be an impediment to pursuing the highest office in the land.

However, as of now, that political career appears to have some distance to run. He remains the most likely opponent for Joe Biden in the race for the White House, despite a host of other legal problems. barrage of legal actions.

Last month he pleaded not guilty to fraud charges involving hush money, he is under investigation in Georgia over attempted interference in the 2020 presidential election, and the discovery of sensitive documents at his home is being investigated, as is his role in the events leading to the January 6 (2021) assault on the Capitol.

The Republican party face a choice — whether to back Trump for president or to cut their losses and run a different candidate, even if any alternative is likely to be in his image.

Whatever they decide, Trump has proven he is not fit for that office. Or any other.

