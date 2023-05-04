Irish Examiner view: Pricey tickets

Bruce Springsteen returns to Dublin for three concerts in the RDS, beginning tomorrow evening. The Boss’s live shows are legendary three-hour experiences ranging over a lengthy back catalogue that dates back five decades.

Those shows are also expensive. There was some controversy over the prices for the Dublin show, which ranged from €96 to €156 for seated and €131 for standing, before the addition of service fees by Ticketmaster (prices for Springsteen’s 2016 Dublin concert began at €65).