Irish Examiner view: A fond farewell

Ted Walsh announced his retirement last weekend. Picture: Healy Racing Photo

Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 02:00

The word "legend" is bandied about a bit too often these days, but one man has become just that for generations of racing fans in this country.

Ted Walsh announced his retirement from our television screens last weekend

For sports fans, and aficionados of racing in particular, he brought wit, wisdom, charm, and no end of humour into our homes during a 40-year career as a pundit. But Ted was respected not only by those outside his sport not only for his brilliant "no-bull" insights and knowledge, but by those inside the racing game because, as a jockey and a trainer, he had achieved the highest highs the sport has to offer.

Born in Fermoy, Co Cork, but living and working in Kill, Co Kildare, for decades, Ted was born into what is loosely termed "the racing tribe". He was the 11-time winner of the Irish amateur jockey title and only called time on a stellar career in the saddle after winning the Foxhunters’ Chase at Cheltenham aboard Attitude Adjuster in 1986.

His riding career highlights included consecutive wins on Daring Run in the Irish Champion Hurdle, as well as big race wins with horses such as Prolan and Hilly Way. But it was as a trainer he found the greatest success, winning the Aintree Grand National with Papillon — ridden by son Ruby — in 2000. 

He also trained Commanche Court to win the Irish Grand National the same year and in 2002 came crushingly close to winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2002 with the same horse and jockey partnership.

By then, of course, he had been spotted by the late Tim O’Connor, the RTÉ head of sport, and a broadcasting legend was born as Ted’s forensic knowledge of his sport, waspish humour, and a complete inability to suffer fools, endeared him to television audiences.

The occasional curse or rare slip-up only increased people’s affection for Ted, and while retirement now beckons from his television activities, his training career will continue apace and undoubtedly will see many more great days for the Walsh family.

Ruby Walsh: Dad exited the tv stage at a time of his choosing but he'll still make his presence felt

Place: FermoyPlace: KillOrganisation: RTÉ
