'True Ted style!' - Tears as Ted Walsh announces surprise retirement from TV

Veteran trainer and commentator Ted Walsh has announced his retirement from racing punditry during a surprise and emotional final broadcast at Punchestown on Saturday afternoon.

Walsh, a staple of RTE Racing broadcasts for almost four decades, sprung a surprise on presenter Jane Mangan and his other RTE broadcast teammates Barry Geraghty and Lisa O'Neill by bringing the curtain down on a colourful TV career.

"It's been a great time for me, involved in racing for the last 40 years and I'm going to call it a day today," said Walsh, a constant presence alongside long-time presenter Robert Hall as a much-loved double act for almost 30 years of his on-screen career.

"It's 40 years since I first worked in television. I got a great chance from RTE and I want to thank them very much, for giving me the opportunity to comment on a sport that I love, filled with people who I admire, a lot of them are my friends.

"It's 40 years, it's a long time to be doing anything. I've enjoyed every day of it. There comes a time in everyone's life to call it a day."

The 73-year-old Fermoy native, a four-time Cheltenham Festival winner as an amateur jockey and a two-time winner as a trainer, was joined by children Ruby and Katie in an emotional farewell to RTE viewers on the closing day of the Punchestown festival.

"You weren't the only ones [caught on the hop] Jane!" joked Ruby. "None of us knew but that's the best way. That's true Ted style! As long as I can remember Dad has been on television."

As the entire Walsh clan became teary, daughter Katie, also a four-time Cheltenham winner, paid tribute to her father's lasting impact on the sport.

"A massive influence. Still is, always will be," she said. "It's not that it's sad...it's just the end of something, that's all. But absolutely brilliant. He caught us all on the hop."