Irish Examiner view: Church could promote self-sacrifice in the name of sustainability 

We may all be apprehensive about the introduction of congestion charges and other attempts to persuade, or eject, us from our cars, particularly if those in authority follow the call of Department of Transport officials to “push” such measures through because they will ultimately be welcomed.

Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

For now, however, we might ask ourselves how a less painful and constructive suggestion for personal sacrifice, and one which has its antecedents in Irish history, has fared since it was first tabled last autumn, when scientists pointed to the reductions which could be achieved in global emissions if the Pope reinstated the obligation for meatless Fridays to all Catholics across the world.

Researchers at Cambridge University examined the impact of a call by bishops in England and Wales in 2011 to forego meat. While only 25% of Catholics changed their dietary habits, it saved more than 55,000 tonnes of carbon a year — equivalent to more than 80,000 return trips from Dublin to New York over the course of a year.

Pope Francis has called for “radical” responses to global warming.

Researchers argue that if meatless Fridays were reinstated among the Church’s 1bn followers, it would mitigate millions of tonnes of greenhouse gases annually.

This is a perfect opportunity for the Catholic church to demonstrate 21st century leadership. It might even provide a stirring example to drivers to reduce use of their vehicles, spurring a car-less Friday — or even returning Sunday to a day of rest and reflection.