Irish Examiner view: Church could promote self-sacrifice in the name of sustainability 

Pope Francis could call on the faithful to reduce consumption as part of the radical response to global warming he proposes
Irish Examiner view: Church could promote self-sacrifice in the name of sustainability 

Pope Francis speaking with journalists as he returned to Rome yesterday after his pastoral visit to Hungary. Picture: Vincenzo Pinto/AP 

Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 07:00

We may all be apprehensive about the introduction of congestion charges and other attempts to persuade, or eject, us from our cars, particularly if those in authority follow the call of Department of Transport officials to “push” such measures through because they will ultimately be welcomed.

SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE

Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.

For now, however, we might ask ourselves how a less painful and constructive suggestion for personal sacrifice, and one which has its antecedents in Irish history, has fared since it was first tabled last autumn, when scientists pointed to the reductions which could be achieved in global emissions if the Pope reinstated the obligation for meatless Fridays to all Catholics across the world. 

Researchers at Cambridge University examined the impact of a call by bishops in England and Wales in 2011 to forego meat. While only 25% of Catholics changed their dietary habits, it saved more than 55,000 tonnes of carbon a year — equivalent to more than 80,000 return trips from Dublin to New York over the course of a year. 

Pope Francis has called for “radical” responses to global warming. 

Researchers argue that if meatless Fridays were reinstated among the Church’s 1bn followers, it would mitigate millions of tonnes of greenhouse gases annually. 

This is a perfect opportunity for the Catholic church to demonstrate 21st century leadership. It might even provide a stirring example to drivers to reduce use of their vehicles, spurring a car-less Friday — or even returning Sunday to a day of rest and reflection.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Neighbours who make decision to ‘withdraw’

 

More in this section

Business man holding microphone. Public speaking and giving speech in suit for audience concept. Fiance, host or best man giving Irish Examiner view: Obstacles on the mission to inform
The British Soap Awards 2007 - Press Room - London Irish Examiner view: Springer TV show ‘amused us to death’
Irish Examiner view: Neighbours who make decision to ‘withdraw’ Irish Examiner view: Neighbours who make decision to ‘withdraw’
#Climate Change#SustainabilityPerson: Pope FrancisOrganisation: Department of Transport
<p>While Kingspan is decoupling from Britain, the nettle of the Grenfell settlement still has to be grasped later this year. File picture: David Mirzoeff/PA</p>

Irish Examiner view: Kingspan's London Stock Exchange exit

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd