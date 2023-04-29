Irish Examiner view: Neighbours who make decision to ‘withdraw’

The strange case of Nick and Hilary Smith, pensioners who apparently took a decision to “withdraw from society” and whose mummified bodies were not found at their home at Rossane, near Cloneen, Co Tipperary for some 18 months, continues to evoke poignancy for rural Ireland and its sense of community.

This week’s inquest heard that resin or glue had been inserted into the locks of the front and back doors; crockery and possessions were smashed; neighbours had been told by the couple that they were moving to France and “significant donations” had been made by them to a number of charities in November and December 2020.

Mr Smith, 82, who was a former captain in the merchant navy and then worked on cruise ships in Australia, died of severe coronary artery disease. A cause of death could not be ascertained for his 79-year-old wife Hilary. Foul play was not a factor in the deaths of the couple who had been married since 1967 and an open verdict was recorded.

The coroner, Mr Joe Kelly, emphasised that the deaths had shocked Cloneen and surrounding areas and reminded us that investigations had to be carried out while many people were still isolating because of the covid pandemic.

“Some people continued to isolate and live in fear of the pandemic. There is no evidence that they self-isolated for that reason. But it is apparent they intended to withdraw from society,” he said.

Certain matters will never be known: Those best placed to explain are no longer with us.”

The discovery of the Smiths in June last year stimulated much debate about how people could disappear “in plain sight”. But the answer is that for those who are determined to maintain their privacy, and have no relatives living in the same country, it can be a painfully easy matter, particularly if a trail of clues is laid indicating plans to move on.

Last summer we wrote of the need to take care of “the invisible people in modern society” following comments from the-then Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

When he began his broadcasting career the American broadcaster and daytime TV hostJerry Springer would end each show with a reminder to his audience: “Take care of yourself, and each other.” It’s a maxim that has as much resonance in rural Ireland as it does in downtown Chicago.