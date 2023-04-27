Irish Examiner view: An uplifting sight

Seán Cox's journey to recovery
Irish Examiner view: An uplifting sight

Sean Cox with his wife, Martina, and Miriam O'Callaghan. Picture: RTÉ Prime Time

Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 02:00

The assault on Seán Cox in Liverpool in 2018 resonated with many Irish people, not least because the circumstances were so familiar. 

The experience of nipping to England for a soccer game with one’s friends is so common as to be almost unremarkable — a day trip undertaken by thousands upon thousands every year without incident.

The appalling assault suffered by Seán on his way to that Liverpool-Roma game, which necessitated a lengthy spell in hospital in an induced coma, was therefore all the more shocking because so many others have often walked the same streets safely.

Accordingly, the footage released this week of the Meath native walking with the aid of a robotic exoskeleton was greeted with real joy. It was uplifting to see someone overcome such enormous challenges and make real progress — and equally uplifting to see his wife Martina enjoy her husband’s achievement in walking.

When she said she was emotional seeing Seán walk again, she was speaking for a lot of other people who were also boosted by the sight.

Read More

How 17 seconds of madness changed Seán Cox and family's lives forever

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Buyers must get price reduction Irish Examiner view: Buyers must get price reduction
Plcicing Authority and Garda Commissioner Meeting Irish Examiner view: Unfortunate choice of words
Joe Biden Irish Examiner view: Biden will have backing of the Irish
injurySoccerAssaultPlace: LiverpoolPlace: MeathPerson: Sean Cox
<p>Some mná tí retired, some did not return to hosting páistí after covid, and others found pay rates too low. </p>

Irish Examiner view: Shortage of mná tí a cause for concern

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd