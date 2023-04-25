Seán Cox walking upright with help of robotic skeleton five years after unprovoked attack

Five years after suffering life-changing injuries in an unprovoked attack, Seán Cox is able to walk upright with the aid of a robotic skeleton.

The father-of-three was attacked in the UK in 2018 after travelling over for a Liverpool match.

Now, on the fifth anniversary of that attack, Mr Cox is able to walk upright with the aid of a robotic exoskeleton.

In their Meath home, Seán's wife Martina recalled how it was an emotional moment seeing her husband walk in the exoskeleton for the first time.

"[It was] very emotional, really, really emotional to see him. He actually started in a sitting position and then he just stood up and then [just kinda] walked towards me. And even the look on his own face! It's so good. We don't know what is going to come out of this but psychologically it's really good for him," Martina told RTÉ's Prime Time.

Sean Cox getting exoskeleton treatment. Pictures: RTÉ Prime Time

On April 24, 2018, Seán and his brother Marty were walking up Walton Breck Road outside Anfield stadium on their way to see Liverpool play AS Roma in the Champions League semi-final when they were attacked by away supporters.

Seán was left with injuries that required him to be placed into an induced coma at the Walton Centre in Liverpool.

Speaking about the importance of the anniversary, Martina said: “I don't dwell on it, to be honest, life is too busy and life is too short as well. We are just trying to move on, get the most out of life.

"Seán, he is a relatively young man still. We want to have really good memories. We are starting to go out a little bit more, we've gone on holidays. We just want to do more of those things."

Sean Cox with his wife, Martina, and Miriam O'Callaghan. Pictures: RTÉ Prime Time

Martina said the family continues to look to the future.

She said: "In sickness and in health, those words, they are so powerful. There was never a second thought I was going to do anything else but look after him.

"You think your life is carved out for you but then it just goes to show you really can't plan because this happened and then everything changed. But I'm still happy and Seán is happy and we still love each other and I think that's what makes all this work."

Seán has a number of carers who come to the house during the week to support them.

Martina feels the Government needs to be doing more to help with the vital service that carers provide for families like theirs.

She said: "Home care is particularly tricky at the minute, it hasn't been consistent. Seán's needs are high, recently a lot of the hours are not met, and this is down to the fact that there are not enough carers.

"The demand is really, really high for both disability and the elderly in the home but the supply of carers is just not there because I think what they are being paid is too low. I think the government needs to definitely look at investing more money into this area."

The full interview will be broadcast on RTÉ's Prime Time at 9.35pm on Tuesday night.