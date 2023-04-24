Irish Examiner view: Polly phones a friend

Lonely parrots
Irish Examiner view: Polly phones a friend
Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 02:00

It’s long been known that some birds are adept at imitating the human voice, although whether their vocabulary is sufficiently wide to encompass the swearing Irish parrot that gained wide circulation on social media, or to be able to say “Polly wants a cracker” is open to doubt.

But new research which tested whether pets would benefit by being able to communicate with others by video calling them has concluded that stress is reduced when they can phone a friend.

Scientists at the University of Glasgow who were studying the consequences of covid-19 isolation upon individuals wondered whether other species could suffer from lack of company. 

The project, which involved giving the birds a series of touchscreen options, found that making contact improved social behaviour including preening, singing and play.

The analysis, which included more than 1,000 hours of footage of 18 pet parrots, identified improvements in psychological problems which were manifested by repeated pacing, rocking back and forth, and self-harming such as feather-plucking.

Human participants in the research say they intend to continue to allow their pets to make calls. It’s not just ET who knows that it’s a good idea to phone home.

Read More

Breastfed children less likely to develop special educational needs

More in this section

Barry Humphries death Irish Examiner view: Goodnight Dame Edna, housewife superstar
Randox Grand National Festival 2023 - Grand National Day - Aintree Racecourse Irish Examiner view: Paying price for 'peaceful' protesting
Irish Examiner view: Europe can have positive outside effect on conflict Irish Examiner view: Europe can have positive outside effect on conflict
Research#COVID-19AnimalsPlace: GlasgowPlace: University of Glasgow
<p>Some mná tí retired, some did not return to hosting páistí after covid, and others found pay rates too low. </p>

Irish Examiner view: Shortage of mná tí a cause for concern

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd