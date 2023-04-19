Irish Examiner view: Europe can have positive outside effect on conflict

The news that the European Union ambassador to Sudan, Aidan O’Hara, was assaulted in his home in Khatrtoum on Monday was shocking. Obviously it is all the more resonant for readers because O’Hara is Irish — a career diplomat who served in the Department of Foreign Affairs for many years before moving to represent the EU.

At the time of writing the indications were that O’Hara was not seriously hurt — the Tánaiste said he was “in good shape” — which is the first and most important point to make.