Irish Examiner view: Europe can have positive outside effect on conflict

The news that the European Union ambassador to Sudan, Aidan O’Hara, was assaulted in his home in Khatrtoum on Monday was shocking. Obviously it is all the more resonant for readers because O’Hara is Irish — a career diplomat who served in the Department of Foreign Affairs for many years before moving to represent the EU.
At the time of writing the indications were that O’Hara was not seriously hurt — the Tánaiste said he was “in good shape” — which is the first and most important point to make.
However, such an assault is a serious violation of all known international laws and principles — the protection of accredited diplomatic staff in conflict zones is a fundamental requirement, one necessary in order to facilitate the negotiations and compromises which are ultimately necessary in those places.
At one level, the fact that an ambassador was assaulted is an indication that the long-running conflict in Sudan may have reached a stage where such basic assumptions are no longer valid.
At another, there is a terrible irony in the fact that the man assaulted is one of those in a position to help broker a settlement in that conflict.
O’Hara’s CV includes spells as Irish ambassador to Ethiopia and EU ambassador to Djibouti, indicating a deep familiarity with the issues specific to the area.
While there will be some who might question Europe’s role in African conflicts, there are good examples close to hand of how positive an outside influence can be, such as the Good Friday Agreement.