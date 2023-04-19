Irish Examiner view: Europe can have positive outside effect on conflict

Assault on diplomat
Irish Examiner view: Europe can have positive outside effect on conflict

EU Ambassador to Sudan Aidan O’Hara. Picture: Department of Foreign Affairs

Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 02:00

The news that the European Union ambassador to Sudan, Aidan O’Hara, was assaulted in his home in Khatrtoum on Monday was shocking. Obviously it is all the more resonant for readers because O’Hara is Irish — a career diplomat who served in the Department of Foreign Affairs for many years before moving to represent the EU.

At the time of writing the indications were that O’Hara was not seriously hurt — the Tánaiste said he was “in good shape” — which is the first and most important point to make. 

However, such an assault is a serious violation of all known international laws and principles — the protection of accredited diplomatic staff in conflict zones is a fundamental requirement, one necessary in order to facilitate the negotiations and compromises which are ultimately necessary in those places.

At one level, the fact that an ambassador was assaulted is an indication that the long-running conflict in Sudan may have reached a stage where such basic assumptions are no longer valid.

Ongoing conflict in Sudan. Picture: AP Photo/Marwan Ali
Ongoing conflict in Sudan. Picture: AP Photo/Marwan Ali

At another, there is a terrible irony in the fact that the man assaulted is one of those in a position to help broker a settlement in that conflict. 

O’Hara’s CV includes spells as Irish ambassador to Ethiopia and EU ambassador to Djibouti, indicating a deep familiarity with the issues specific to the area.

While there will be some who might question Europe’s role in African conflicts, there are good examples close to hand of how positive an outside influence can be, such as the Good Friday Agreement.

Read More

Ceasefire begins after fighting in Sudan kills nearly 200

More in this section

AUTO-RALLY-SWE Irish Examiner view: Vibrant lives lost
Trump Legal Troubles Irish Examiner view: Out-of-touch Republican Party subverting US democracy
Irish Examiner view: RTÉ director general saga an unseemly mess Irish Examiner view: RTÉ director general saga an unseemly mess
Vienna ConventionAssaultattackPoliticsPlace: SudanPlace: EthiopiaPlace: KhatrtoumPerson: Micheál MartinPerson: Aidan O'HaraOrganisation: Department of Foreign Affairs
<p>The fact that Irish citizens are being forced to travel to another country for basic medical procedures in the first place is a tacit admission of gaps in our own healthcare system.</p>

Irish Examiner view: Inhumanity rather than inflexibility

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd