Tánaiste ‘deeply concerned’ by diplomat incident in Sudan

The Tánaiste has said he is deeply concerned following a “serious incident” in Sudan.
The Irish EU ambassador to Sudan, Aidan O'Hara, has been attacked in his home in Khartoum.
It comes after days of violence in a battle between the army and a powerful rival force.
Senior EU diplomat Josep Borrell tweeted on Monday evening that the EU Ambassador had been assaulted in his own residency, adding the incident “constitutes a gross violation of the Vienna Convention”.
Tanaiste Micheál Martin said his thoughts are with an “outstanding Irish diplomat”.
The current EU Ambassador to Sudan is Irish diplomat Aidan O’Hara.
Mr Martin tweeted: “Deeply concerned at serious incident at home of the EU Ambassador to Sudan. A gross violation of the Vienna Convention.
“Thoughts are with outstanding Irish diplomat serving EU in difficult circumstances, and his family. Call for urgent cessation of violence in Sudan & dialogue.”