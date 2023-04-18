Irish diplomat in 'good shape' after attack in Sudan says Tánaiste

Irish EU ambassador to Sudan, Aidan O’Hara is in “good shape” after being attacked in his residency, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.
Mr Martin said the safety of Irish citizens in the African country was “paramount” as he appealed for an end to the violence in the nation.
“Aidan is in good shape, thanks be to God,” Mr Martin told reporters in Belfast.
“We were very worried last evening when we heard of the robbery and the attack. The situation is very, very fraught in Sudan, we appeal to both sides to cease all hostilities and to implement the framework has been arrived at and I would ask the protagonists to heed the words of the UN Secretary General in respect of ending the violence and engaging in talks.
“We do have a number of Irish citizens in Sudan, many working with international organisations, Aidan is a UN ambassador in Sudan. We’re keeping obviously a very close eye on their wellbeing. Obviously, it’s very difficult to leave the country right now (with) the situation at the airport in Khartoum.
“We’re hoping to keep the situation, with our colleagues within the European Union and with the United Kingdom, we’ll continue to monitor that and obviously from our perspective, the safety of our citizens is paramount.”