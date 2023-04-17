Irish Examiner view: Danger looms in the crucible of Africa

The outbreak of open hostilities in a riven Sudan has been long anticipated, but is no less shocking for the speed at which violence has been unleashed in the vast and strategically important East African country
Smoke is seen rising in Khartoum, Sudan, as fierce clashes between Sudan's military and the country's powerful paramilitary erupted following weeks of escalating tensions between the two forces. Picture: Marwan Ali/PA

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 02:00

The outbreak of open hostilities in a riven Sudan has been long anticipated, but is no less shocking for the speed at which violence has been unleashed in the vast and strategically important East African country which was, before division, the largest on the continent.

The country has long been a dangerous crucible of international interests including all the leading Gulf powers, the US, the EU, and Russia. 

The ruling military regime is broken into two factions and dangerous paramilitaries are also competing for power.

They have their roots in the force known as Janjaweed, who were notorious for widespread atrocities during the suppression of rebellion in Darfur in the west of the country.

Instability has grown since the overthrowing of the corrupt dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019. 

However, when Sudan’s air force starts bombing its capital, Khartoum, the scene is set for major conflict which could engulf the whole region.

