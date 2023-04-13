Irish Examiner view: Three long years

For those who travel the intercity route from Dublin to Cork there was some good news this week, with the announcement that the onboard catering trolley service is to resume after an absence of some three years.

It is not quite business as usual — as reported here, the service will resume on a limited number of services on the Cork to Dublin route this week for staff training purposes, though it’s expected that the on-board service will extend to all services on the route in the coming weeks.