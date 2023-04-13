Irish Examiner view: Three long years

Return of the food trolleys
Irish Examiner view: Three long years

The trolley service has been reinstated on the Cork to Dublin route following a three-year hiatus. Picture: Dan Linehan

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 02:00

For those who travel the intercity route from Dublin to Cork there was some good news this week, with the announcement that the onboard catering trolley service is to resume after an absence of some three years.

It is not quite business as usual — as reported here, the service will resume on a limited number of services on the Cork to Dublin route this week for staff training purposes, though it’s expected that the on-board service will extend to all services on the route in the coming weeks.

While this is a welcome return for the service, three years is far too long an absence. Even making allowances for staffing challenges and covid, it is hard to believe that the on-board trolley service could not be provided for passengers, for all Irish Rail’s claims that inflated costs were being quoted for full catering provision.

Lest it be thought that this is a minor matter, consider the challenge all of us face in cutting our emissions and finding more carbon-friendly transport options.

The lack of a basic catering service on the busiest train line in the country is hardly an incentive to those trying to replace the car with a more environmentally friendly option, not to mention being totally unacceptable in terms of 21st-century customer service.

Read More

'Quieter coaches' on Cork-Dublin trains lead to confrontation

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Keep quiet Irish Examiner view: Keep quiet
Cooling towers of nuclear power plant against blue sky Irish Examiner view: We have to afford greener energy
Derry Easter Commemoration parade Irish Examiner view: It is time to pull together and reenergise Northern Ireland peace deal
Public TransportCateringPlace: CorkPlace: DublinOrganisation: Irish Rail
<p>The most notorious high-profile case of debt which surfaced recently was that of former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey, who had the most of €10m in loans written off in a deal reached with Allied Irish Banks. Picture: Denis Minihane</p>

Irish Examiner view: Vultures a convenient disguise

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd