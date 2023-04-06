Irish Examiner view: A victory for golf’s traditions

Although it will only be officially announced today, the victory of the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) over the Saudi-backed dollar-heavy breakaway LIV Tour, is a victory for golf’s traditions in a week in which the sport basks in the glory of one of its greatest tournaments, the Masters in Augusta, Georgia.

A number of LIV golfers, not least former Ryder Cup heroes Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, had challenged the right of the DP Tour to suspend and fine them for taking part in the rebel series. They contended the established tour had no right to censure them for participating in a conflicting event without a release.