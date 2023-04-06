Irish Examiner view: A victory for golf’s traditions

Although it will only be officially announced today, the victory of the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) over the Saudi-backed dollar-heavy breakaway LIV Tour, is a victory for golf’s traditions in a week in which the sport basks in the glory of one of its greatest tournaments, the Masters in Augusta, Georgia.
A number of LIV golfers, not least former Ryder Cup heroes Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, had challenged the right of the DP Tour to suspend and fine them for taking part in the rebel series. They contended the established tour had no right to censure them for participating in a conflicting event without a release.
A three-person panel convened by Sports Resolution, a sports arbitration and mediation service based in Britain, has ruled in favour of the DP World Tour and the decision is a significant blow to the LIV Tour members — 18 of whom will be teeing it up in Augusta today.
A five-day hearing in London in February heard from players and administrators alike, but the finding against the LIV players almost certainly spells the end of the line for them in terms of frontline competitive golf on their home tour. That means the end of the line for European icons such as Poulter, Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson, and others.
There is no doubt that within the game, the rank-and-file members of the DP Tour were increasingly agitated by LIV golfers rocking up to their events and getting a share of their cake while also enjoying the hugely lucrative benefits of the breakaway tour, which is led by another golf legend, Greg Norman.
Following on from this decision and with another, similar, case due to be decided in the US next year, the LIV rebels may just find that future access to any of the four major golf tournaments is increasingly restricted.
A victory in Augusta this week for any one of the LIV renegades — including former Masters winners Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reid, and Phil Mickelson — may provide some solace for the renegades. If none win, however, they will find the oxygen of success increasingly denied to them.