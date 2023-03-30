Irish Examiner View: Biden en route for Ballina 

Like Dunganstown, Ballyporeen, and Moneygall before it, Ballina is close to its moment in the world spotlight.
American president Joe Biden is due to visit the Mayo town next month as part of his trip to Ireland as that’s where his great-great-grandfather emigrated to America from in the nineteenth century.
Unsurprisingly, Ballina wants to look its best when the eyes of the world track Biden to the west of Ireland, and it appears that Ballina municipal district has asked Mayo County Council to focus on carrying out all the works necessary to improve the appearance of the town ahead of the visit.
That includes moving all road sweepers in the county to Ballina, to get the town looking spick and span.
On the one hand this focus on improving one particular town or village is likely to make those living in other towns and villages around Ireland green with envy.
On the other, if this is what it takes for a town or village to be beautified in a hurry, the White House can expect invitations to visit to start raining in from every postcode in Ireland.
Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.
A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.Sign up
Wednesday, March 29, 2023 - 8:00 PM
Wednesday, March 29, 2023 - 9:00 PM
Wednesday, March 29, 2023 - 1:00 PM
© Irish Examiner Ltd