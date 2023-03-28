Irish Examiner View: Bumpy road for new SNP leader

Humza Yousaf’s election yesterday as leader of the Scottish National Party is, in one way, a radical departure for the country and yet, in another, confirmation of its long-standing ‘New Scotland’ ethos.
That he is seen as the role model for an inclusive, multi-racial country and an inclusive nationalism, will spur those in Scotland seeking independence from the UK.
The grandson of a Punjabi immigrant who worked at a Singer sewing machine factory in Clydebank in the 1960s, Yousaf’s ascension to the leadership of the SNP was not without controversy, and his opponents, notably centre-right rival Kate Forbes, consistently criticised his record in various ministerial offices.
However, the support of SNP grandees, not least departing leader Nicola Sturgeon, as well as the party’s leader in Westminster, Stephen Flynn, and his predecessor Ian Blackford, has seen Yousaf emerge as the man to strengthen the party.
However, with his opponents prepared to weaponise his perceived failings in government, his first months in charge are expected to be bumpy, at best.
What he does have in his favour is that a majority of his party see him as a continuity candidate, and those who helped build the Sturgeon administration have rowed in behind him.
Their continued support will be invaluable to the new SNP leader.