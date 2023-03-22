Irish Examiner view: We need a specific law against stalking

UCC report and the establishment of an Oireachtas taskforce underline how pervasive stalking and harassment have become
Irish Examiner view: We need a specific law against stalking

The courage of Stalking Ireland co-founders Una Ring and Eve McDowell, and the hell they were put through, ought to prompt our legislature to enact a law to deal with stalkers. File picture: Dara Mac Donaill/The Irish Times

Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 01:56

A good deal of media attention has been paid in recent days to a landmark UCC report on stalking, and rightly so.

More than 1,000 people responded to a survey run by the report authors, Catherine O’Sullivan and Ciara Staunton. It found that most of the perpetrators who were identified were known by the victims, who reported being threatened, physically attacked, and sexually assaulted.

The role of social media was also highlighted, with inappropriate texts, WhatsApps, or emails the most common forms of malicious communications identified by respondents, followed by targetting on platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

Anyone doubting the seriousness of this problem, and the need for specific legislation to address it, need only read some of the testimony from the victims themselves. One victim had to move house 18 times since meeting their stalker.

“He kept moving close to me,” they said. “I cannot even quantify the financial, social, professional impact on me. He also tried to take my lives and pastimes from me, I have literally changed my personality to try and stay safe from him.”

Read More

Una Ring and Eve McDowell: 'We have taken our power back'

Stalking is to become a offence as proposed by the Government in the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022, and the report is intended to inform that legislation.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl has also written to political party leaders to tell them a taskforce to confront the abuse and harassment being experienced by female members of the House will be established very soon.

This taskforce and the UCC stalking report underlines how pervasive this problem has become.

Many people have sacrificed their privacy in a world that is far more connected than it was even 30 years ago, and those connections have the potential to turn toxic, in the form of stalking and harassment. The sooner the Government enacts this legislation the better.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: The banks have always had it both ways

 

More in this section

Banking sector turmoil Irish Examiner view: Consumer loses out
Johnny Sexton lifts the Guinness Six Nations trophy after winning the Grand Slam 18/3/2023 Irish Examiner view: Six Nations win was no one-off 
NETHERLANDS-PARLIAMENT-ELECTION Irish Examiner view: Culture warriors care not for climate change 
stalkingharassment#Violence against womenCriminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022Person: Sean O Fearghail
<p>The IPCC report suggests that the economic benefits to people’s health from air quality improvements alone would at least equal the costs of reducing or avoiding emissions. File picture: Martin Meissner/AP</p>

Irish Examiner view: IPCC report gives us even more reasons to take action

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd