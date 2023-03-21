Stalking victims count cost in new first-of-its-kind UCC study

The first Irish study of people who have been stalked or harassed will be published today, and reveals the significant social, financial, and psychological impact upon survivors.

The University College Cork (UCC) report, by Dr Catherine O’Sullivan and Dr Ciara Staunton, in partnership with the Sexual Violence Centre Cork (SVCC), shows how in the majority of cases perpetrators of stalking or harassment were known to them.

It was prompted by the bravery of Cork woman Una Ring and University of Galway student Eve McDowell who spoke out about their experiences of stalking, and who advocated for the introduction of a new, standalone stalking offence.

A new offence of stalking has been proposed by Government in the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2022, and the new stalking report hopes to inform that legislation.

The report also aims to provide quantitative data on the stalking and/or harassment process as experienced by people in Ireland and to provide an initial snapshot of the reasons for reporting stalking or not to gardaí.

More than 1,000 participants responded to the report author's survey.

Recommendations

The report makes ten recommendations, including the need for an information campaign on stalking and harassment, improvements in Garda training, and changes to the proposed new wording of stalking offences.

The report found that perpetrators identified by the victims were mostly known to them, ie, partner or ex-partner, acquaintance, friend, or work colleague.

While in a considerable proportion of cases the perpetrator was categorised as a stranger.

Respondents reported being threatened, physically attacked, and sexually assaulted.

There were 367 reports of the perpetrator threatening to harm themselves around the respondent. Having pictures or recordings taken without consent was mentioned 270 times, with 170 reports of private images of a very personal nature being shared.

Some 44% of respondents indicated that the perpetrators threatened to harm them or those close to them, directly or indirectly.

Inappropriate texts, WhatsApps, or emails were the most common forms of malicious communications identified by respondents.

Changing routes from home or school and giving up social activities were the most common social impacts mentioned.

While long term psychological distress was apparent among respondents with anxiety being the most frequently reported psychological consequence of the stalking, fear, increased distrust, and sleep disturbances were the next most frequently reported consequences.

Significant financial impact was also highlighted, with 401 respondents (45%) indicating that they spent money on psychological help in the form of counselling or other therapies, legal advice, or the installation of security systems.

While 42% of respondents reported the incidents to An Garda Síochána, more than half did not report.