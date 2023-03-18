Irish Examiner view: Putting on the style

Behavioural psychologists and sociologists have much to mull over from the Cheltenham Festival without being obliged to count the number of Irish winners on multiple fingers.

Cheltenham Festival 2023 The latest news, views, analysis and opinions on Cheltenham 2023 from the Irish Examiner sports desk and our team of award-winning horse racing writers, tipsters and fans. Go

On the one hand there has been controversy about the relaxation of the dress code at Prestbury Park with the customary hat and brogue, tie and tweed set being put on the back foot by racegoers turning out in trainers, jeans, and hoodies.