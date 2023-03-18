Irish Examiner view: Putting on the style

Behavioural psychologists and sociologists have much to mull over from the Cheltenham Festival without being obliged to count the number of Irish winners on multiple fingers.
On the one hand there has been controversy about the relaxation of the dress code at Prestbury Park with the customary hat and brogue, tie and tweed set being put on the back foot by racegoers turning out in trainers, jeans, and hoodies.
Traditionalists take the view that middle-aged men wearing trainers do not add to the “sense of occasion” and in that they are probably right, notwithstanding that Cheltenham has always been a lively and informal meeting where class consciousness is not as evident as on some racecourses. Protocols for formal dress have been unravelling in the past decade and were accelerated during and after covid lockdowns. That train has probably left the station now. There will be those who lament and those who do not.
Where the authorities, in this case local councillors, were on safer ground was with the sensible decision to ban e-scooters from the four-day event after drunken racegoers had caused trouble trying to use them in 2022 by weaving their way down the Evesham Road into the town centre. The shame was that the cancellation was last minute and that there had been an advertising push suggesting they represented the “fastest way to get to Cheltenham Races” with the advantage of a dedicated parking bay.
Big sports events in the future will require an integrated and sustainable transport policy for fans and customers, something which is barely apparent at many major sports and entertainment venues. It is a challenge which must be met.