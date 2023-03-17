Irish Examiner View: Garda killings show the risk of duties

Garda Colm Horkan’s death on duty was a stark reminder of the dangers faced by gardaí every day.
Irish Examiner View: Garda killings show the risk of duties

Garda Colm Horkan, who was murdered by Stephen Silver in Co Roscommon in June 2020. Picture: Garda/PA Wire

Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 06:30

The trial of Stephen Silver came to an end this week when he was found guilty of the capital murder of Garda Colm Horkan in Roscommon.

In an altercation, Silver took Horkan’s gun and shot him several times, killing him.

Garda Horkan’s death on duty was a stark reminder of the dangers faced by gardaí every day and the real threats they encounter in fulfilling their duties. It was one of those events — such as the killing of Adrian Donohoe, a Garda College contemporary of Horkan’s, in 2013 — which brings Irish society up against that reality.

There were emotional scenes at the conclusion of the trial as Gda Horkan’s family acknowledged the stress of the proceedings and the loss they had endured.

In tributes paid by friends and colleagues, we learned that Mr Horkan had had a huge interest in sport — he played Gaelic football at underage level with his native Mayo and was a lifelong Liverpool fan, cherishing a photograph taken with Ian Rush of that club.

On learning of Horkan’s death, Rush sent a message of condolence to the family. I want to let them know, he said, that they will never walk alone.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh sé.

More in this section

Garda stock Irish Examiner view: Garda resources
Irish Examiner view: Housing stock conundrum  Irish Examiner view: Housing stock conundrum 
Irish Examiner view: Familiarity with financial failure Irish Examiner view: Familiarity with financial failure
GardaiPerson: Colm HorkanPerson: Ian RushPerson: Adrian Donohoe
<p>Figures from An Garda Síochána show that, to date in 2023, there have been 937 drink-driving and 584 drug-driving arrests. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin</p>

Irish Examiner view: Road deaths

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd