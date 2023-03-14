Irish Examiner view: Democracy could be compromised

Personal jeopardy always has a tendency towards colouring people’s view of the justice system and that certainly seems to be the case when it comes to Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who is attempting to pass legislation designed to weaken the powers of the country’s supreme court.
Historically, Netanyahu has always been a keen defender of the Israeli supreme court as an important institution safeguarding the country’s democracy and promoting the liberal values the country’s people hold so dear.
A double-whammy of the ideological beliefs of those in his new coalition government and particularly those of the ultra-religious nationalist viewpoint, who have always held that the court’s role as a liberalising force in Israeli society makes it their enemy, and Netanyahu’s own current legal peril, has combined to endanger the powers of the supreme court.
Currently standing trial in the Jerusalem district court for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in a case which has been going on for over a year, he is nevertheless going ahead with the reform legislation and last week’s lightning-quick approval of the proposed legislation by a parliamentary committee sparked furious protests across the country.
Leading jurists, economists, and retired security force personnel have voiced their discontent with the proposed changes, but the government still intends to push through the reforms in the coming weeks.
It is apparent that the unusual meeting of Netanyahu’s personal interests and the ideological beliefs of his coalition partners are converging here into a motivation for change and will make it possible for the Knesset — Israel’s parliament — to override supreme court decisions on a simple minority vote.
The new laws could potentially endanger the court’s ability to protect human and civil rights and, aside from the look — internally and internationally — of Netanyahu’s motives, the new judicial plan will damage Israel’s status as a democratic nation.