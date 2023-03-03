Irish Examiner view: From little acorns

The launch of a pilot scheme in Carrick-on-Shannon for an electric ‘Community Car’ is a very welcome initiative.

ESB has donated an electric vehicle to the Leitrim Volunteer Centre, while the local county council is providing a new charging point in the town.

The car will be used by some 27 volunteers instead of their own personal transport and allow them to bring local patients to hospital appointments and to access other medical services in the county.

It is hoped the project will help deliver on local transport targets and ne-zero carbon initiatives; and not only that, but it will also cut daily costs for the centre as it will no longer have to fund the mileage expenses of the volunteers who carry out these vital services.

Thus, the money saved can be ploughed back into the service, not only to allow it to continue its essential work, but to invest in expansion plans so more and more people can receive essential assistance.

This is indeed a fine example of how businesses, local authorities, and community groups can work effectively together to benefit the community at large.

The only wonder is why other, similar partnerships countrywide cannot be forged in order not only to benefit local people, but the environment as well.

Initiatives of this nature, while intrinsically small, could add up to becoming the sort of local dynamic that could turn into a nationally beneficial undertaking.