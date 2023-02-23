Paul Mescal on Oscar parties, Phoebe Bridgers split and how he landed Gladiator starring role

Paul Mescal has opened up about his stratospheric rise to fame sinceas he prepares for a homecoming in Dublin this weekend.
The Maynooth actor, who is due to make an appearance at the Dublin International Film Festival red carpet tonight and aappearance Friday, told it's been "a fucking wild year" for him.
In an extensive interview with the publication, Ireland's fastest rising star was asked about his split with American singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, being hand-picked for Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel and his hopes for the Oscars.
Since he starred opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in the television adaption of Sally Rooney's, Mescal said everything has felt like "mini explosions of madness".
He has gone on to star opposite Olivia Colman inget an Oscar and Bafta nomination for his performance in , and book the leading role in Ridley Scott's sequel — without an audition.
Explaining how his first blockbuster film role came about, he told the publication he simply had a meeting with the 85-year-old directing legend in which Scott “discussed the parameters of the story". Then, he says, he was sent the script.
“It’s an intimidating feat," the 27-year-old admitted.
"It’s something I’m nervous about but something I feel like I can do.”
Waving away a probing question about "what kind of transformation" his body might have to undergo to play a gladiator, Mescal said: "With films like this and superhero films, there is sometimes a focus on that, which I don’t find that interesting."
"Of course there’s a physical robustness required for the character, but past that, I’m not interested. This guy’s got to fight and got to be a beast. And whatever that looks and feels like is right for me, is what it’s going to be."
The star, was also asked about his split from American singer Phoebe Bridgers, who he is believed to have been engaged to. The pair were also rumoured to have bought a house in West Cork together.
Asked if he would ever speak publically about the split, Mescal said: "Maybe at some point. But just not now. It’s just difficult territory."
However, he was up for chatting about the Oscars, admitting his nomination came as a "surprise" despite knowing he was in the bubble of contention.
“I’m hoping that the Oscars afterparties are going to be fun," he said. "Because I think the Irish can show up in that setting,” he says with a smile.
On the country's astounding number of nominations this year he said, “I feel like we’ve always overrepresented ourselves.
"In terms of population, we’re punching above our weight.”
The young star is currently starring in the sold out production ofwhich is set to move from the Almeida theatre to London’s West End next month, and he will be on screens again in , a movie adaption of the classic opera due for release in April.
He has also been announced as part of the cast of Richard Linklater’s adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s, which will be shot over the next two decades, allowing the cast to age in real-time, and has filmed a sci-fi thriller, , with Saoirse Ronan.
“If I could work every day, every hour, I would," Mescal told the
"I get itchy when I’m not working. I know at some point I’ll get tired and burn out for a little bit, but I don’t feel that now.”
Mescal will be on the red carpet in Dublin tonight to promotewhere he plays Emily Watson's son, who has been accused of sexual assault.
Aidan Gillen, Jane Seymour and Watson herself will also be in attendance at the Dublin International Film Festival's opening event, which will showcase 16 new Irish features and documentaries.