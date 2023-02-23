Paul Mescal on Oscar parties, Phoebe Bridgers split and how he landed Gladiator starring role

Paul Mescal has opened up about his stratospheric rise to fame since Normal People as he prepares for a homecoming in Dublin this weekend.

The Maynooth actor, who is due to make an appearance at the Dublin International Film Festival red carpet tonight and a Late Late Show appearance Friday, told The Hollywood Reporter it's been "a fucking wild year" for him.

In an extensive interview with the publication, Ireland's fastest rising star was asked about his split with American singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, being hand-picked for Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel and his hopes for the Oscars.

Since he starred opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in the television adaption of Sally Rooney's Normal People, Mescal said everything has felt like "mini explosions of madness".

Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal in Aftersun

He has gone on to star opposite Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter, get an Oscar and Bafta nomination for his performance in Aftersun, and book the leading role in Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel — without an audition.

Explaining how his first blockbuster film role came about, he told the publication he simply had a meeting with the 85-year-old directing legend in which Scott “discussed the parameters of the story". Then, he says, he was sent the script.

“It’s an intimidating feat," the 27-year-old admitted.

"It’s something I’m nervous about but something I feel like I can do.”

Waving away a probing question about "what kind of transformation" his body might have to undergo to play a gladiator, Mescal said: "With films like this and superhero films, there is sometimes a focus on that, which I don’t find that interesting."

"Of course there’s a physical robustness required for the character, but past that, I’m not interested. This guy’s got to fight and got to be a beast. And whatever that looks and feels like is right for me, is what it’s going to be."

Difficult territory

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal were rumoured to have been engaged

The star, was also asked about his split from American singer Phoebe Bridgers, who he is believed to have been engaged to. The pair were also rumoured to have bought a house in West Cork together.

Asked if he would ever speak publically about the split, Mescal said: "Maybe at some point. But just not now. It’s just difficult territory."

However, he was up for chatting about the Oscars, admitting his nomination came as a "surprise" despite knowing he was in the bubble of contention.

“I’m hoping that the Oscars afterparties are going to be fun," he said. "Because I think the Irish can show up in that setting,” he says with a smile.

Paul Mescal with his mother Dearbhla and dad Paul at the BAFTA Film Awards last week

On the country's astounding number of nominations this year he said, “I feel like we’ve always overrepresented ourselves.

"In terms of population, we’re punching above our weight.”

The young star is currently starring in the sold out production of A Streetcar Named Desire, which is set to move from the Almeida theatre to London’s West End next month, and he will be on screens again in Carmen, a movie adaption of the classic opera due for release in April.

He has also been announced as part of the cast of Richard Linklater’s adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along, which will be shot over the next two decades, allowing the cast to age in real-time, and has filmed a sci-fi thriller, Foe, with Saoirse Ronan.

“If I could work every day, every hour, I would," Mescal told the Hollywood Reporter.

"I get itchy when I’m not working. I know at some point I’ll get tired and burn out for a little bit, but I don’t feel that now.”

Paul Mescal and Emily Watson in God's Creatures.

Mescal will be on the red carpet in Dublin tonight to promote God's Creatures, where he plays Emily Watson's son, who has been accused of sexual assault.

Aidan Gillen, Jane Seymour and Watson herself will also be in attendance at the Dublin International Film Festival's opening event, which will showcase 16 new Irish features and documentaries.