Irish Examiner View: Maith thú, Paul 

Paul Mescal’s turn in Aftersun did not earn him a Bafta gong last weekend, but he did turn in another bravura performance when interviewed by TG4 on the red carpet before the ceremony took place.

What was notable were Mescal’s answers in the first official language of the State — they were not delivered in flawless Irish. They were not grammatically perfect or rich in vocabulary, either — which was the entire point.