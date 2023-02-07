Irish Examiner view: Race may be run

Irish Examiner view: Race may be run

In 18 runs over a near five-year period, Honeysuckle won 16 times on the bounce. Picture: Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA Wirer.

Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 02:00

All good things come to an end, and at Leopardstown on Sunday, we may have seen the last run of one of the greatest National Hunt stars of the modern era.

In 18 runs over a near five-year period, Honeysuckle won 16 times on the bounce, including 12 Grade 1s, two successive Cheltenham Champion Hurdle successes, and three Irish Champion Hurdles. 

The mare and her jockey, Rachael Blackmore, blazed a trail, engaging fans like few other racing partnerships down the years other than, perhaps, Pat Taaffe and Arkle or Jonjo O’Neill and another great mare, Dawn Run.

The duo broke down barriers with the nonchalance of champions and a degree of understated class which is hard to find in any sport. But their second defeat on the trot — having been beaten on Sunday by new kid on the hurdling block, State Man — may have called time on what has been one of racing’s most illustrious and successful partnerships.

While obviously disappointed by the reversal in the Irish Champion Hurdle, trainer Henry de Bromhead was hugely magnanimous in defeat, if realistic about the possibility that his was his star mare’s final racecourse appearance.

While non-committal about Honeysuckle’s future — that decision will be made by owner Kenny Alexander — trainer Henry de Bromhead seemed somehow resigned to the fact the nine-year-old mare might now be retired.

Were such a decision to come from her connections, there would be a palpable sigh of relief from her adoring public who, having been given so many great days by the mare, do not want to see her race at a lesser level than that at which she so successfully competed. 

Racing fans will be happy to see her retire healthy to the breeding paddocks for the next phase of her stellar career.

Read More

Willie Mullins enjoying training 'more now than ever'

More in this section

DENIS SCANNELL Irish Examiner view: Swift action must follow promises on Defence Forces reforms
Irish Examiner view: Navy cuts are another blow Irish Examiner view: Navy cuts are another blow
Irish Examiner view: Waiting for Godot falls foul of prevailing nostrums Irish Examiner view: Waiting for Godot falls foul of prevailing nostrums
HoneysuckleHorseracingSportsPlace: LeopardstownPerson: Henry De BromheadPerson: Rachael Blackmore
<p>US president Joe Biden will deliver his address tonight. Picture: AP</p>

Irish Examiner view: Focus will not be on the rivals

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.233 s