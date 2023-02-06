Irish Examiner view: Waiting for Godot falls foul of prevailing nostrums

Irish Examiner view: Waiting for Godot falls foul of prevailing nostrums

David Rawle performing the role of Lucky in Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot. Picture: Mark Stedman

Mon, 06 Feb, 2023 - 02:00

Those of a sceptical, or world-weary, mien may draw amusement or solace from two encounters between two of Ireland’s greatest writers and the anxieties and preoccupations of today’s young, sometimes easily offended, students.

At the University of Glasgow lecturers have provided classes studying James Joyce’s 1922 novel Ulysses with trigger warnings for its “explicit” references to “sexual matters” and the possibly upsetting “language and attitudes” purveyed by the author.

Meanwhile the University of Groningen in the Netherlands has cancelled performances of Waiting for Godot after the director Oisín Moyne from Donegal auditioned men only for his production, a requirement stipulated by the unbending rules of the Beckett estate whose role it is to maintain the notoriously strict guidelines and stage directions laid down by the Dublin master of theatre. 

Its press officer said: “Times have changed. We as a university stand for an open inclusive community where it is not appropriate to exclude others, on any basis.” 

It’s entitled to that view, just as the Beckett estate is entitled not to have the absurdist masterwork rewritten and revised to match prevailing nostrums. 

The University of Groningen will just have to wait for Godot. That could take until 2059.

Read More

Irish art and culture through a European lens

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Drugs law reform poses big questions Irish Examiner view: Drugs law reform poses big questions
England v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium Irish Examiner view: Sport has elephants in the room
Republic of Ireland v Georgia - Women's FIFA World Cup Qualifying - Group A - Tallaght Stadium Irish Examiner view: Saudi overtures need explaining
DramaTheatreCultureArtsPlace: The NetherlandsPlace: GroningenPlace: GlasgowPerson: Oisín MoynePerson: James JoyccePerson: Samuel L Beckett
<p>Irish Navy Ship checking the seas around Blackrock. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie</p>

Irish Examiner view: Navy cuts are another blow

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.225 s