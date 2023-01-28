Irish Examiner view: The perma-crisis

Irish Examiner view: The perma-crisis

Delegates at a conference in UCC heard that the challenges facing the HSE, the prison service, the Probation Service, and the Justice Department are so consistent that any reforms had to fight for space.

Sat, 28 Jan, 2023 - 02:00

It is standard operating procedure for any organisation, enterprise or service facing problems to commission a report and produce proposals for a better future.

How worrying, therefore, to hear at a conference on mental health, addiction, and the criminal justice system, at University College Cork, that society and its key players face so many daily and weekly crises that implementing change is inevitably handicapped.

Delegates heard that the challenges facing the HSE, the prison service, the Probation Service, and the Justice Department are so consistent that any reforms had to fight for space.

In many circumstances this would sound like a counsel of despair. But in a world where there are often demands for rapid change and solutions, it is well to realise that scope for action is increasingly constrained by other challenges.

Read More

Call for public inquiry into elder care during pandemic

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Serious turn for flights of fancy Irish Examiner view: Serious turn for flights of fancy
Alan Bailey Irish Examiner view: We must do more to help most needy
Irish Examiner view: Strong German leadership vital as Ukraine war approaches first anniversary Irish Examiner view: Strong German leadership vital as Ukraine war approaches first anniversary
#Mental HealthHealth ServicesPrison ServiceOrganisation: HSEOrganisation: Department of JusticeOrganisation: Probation Service
<p>In the Paris Olympics a fierce row is brewing about whether athletes from Russia and Belarus should be allowed to participate.</p>

Irish Examiner view: How long can sport stay ‘international’?

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.218 s