It has been clear for some time that the viability of the Defence Forces is a worrying national issue. Underfunding, staff crises, poor equipment, and failing recruitment are just some of the major issues facing our army, navy, and air force.

On February 9, 2022, the Commission on the Defence Forces released an unambiguous and blunt report on the state of the country’s defence capabilities. Its findings were much lauded and commented upon as it found that the extant expenditure levels left the State without a credible military capability to protect the country.