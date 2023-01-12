Irish Examiner view: Gridlock in Cork City comes with a cost  

Motorists face months of frustration as global survey shows Cork drivers lose an average of 68 hours a year in traffic jams
Irish Examiner view: Gridlock in Cork City comes with a cost  

There is a pressing need for leadership to be shown on this matter, because gaining notoriety for gridlock is not a badge of honour for any city. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 02:00

The news that Cork is the 71st most-congested city in the world — according to the Inrix 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard — is nothing to be celebrated but, if nothing else, it’s timely, acting as an official endorsement of views expressed at a meeting of Cork City Council earlier this week.

That meeting dealt with the levels of traffic and congestion in the city, and councillors were told that traffic problems would ease next September, with city officials defending changes made to improve the management of traffic within the city centre.

In the short term, however, that has led to serious issues in the vicinity of the MacCurtain St public transport scheme in particular, and improvements expected in September will do little for the blood pressure of drivers in the coming eight months or so.

When other factors come into play, the picture becomes more problematic.

The controversial Bus Connects plan continues to lurk in the background, for instance, and if that goes ahead in its current form then the resulting works have the potential to cause chaos within the city for much longer than the next eight months, and on a far wider scale than the MacCurtain St area.

On a related note, at that Cork City Council meeting, councillors disagreed on whether bus fares within the city should be abolished as part of a trial project — one of the councillors pointed out that, even if buses were free, many of them would still be stuck in gridlock.

There is a pressing need for leadership to be shown on this matter, because gaining notoriety for gridlock is not a badge of honour for any city.

This is a problem which reaches far beyond discommoding a traveller by adding a few minutes to a journey.

It has the power to damage the city’s reputation when outsiders consider it as a place to do business, it has an impact on people’s ability to commute to work reliably, and it can be life-threatening if emergency vehicles cannot find their way around the city because of the volume of traffic.

Right now, September seems very far away.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Hospital crisis can't become normalised

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: A cultural loss Irish Examiner view: A cultural loss
Garda Stock Irish Examiner view: Dangerous trend poses a real risk
Irish Examiner view: Key role in our transformation Irish Examiner view: Key role in our transformation
trafficDevelopmentInfrastructure#transportTraffic flowBus ConnectsPlace: CorkOrganisation: Cork City Council
<p>In the spring of 2020, the prospect of a viable vaccine against Covid-19 seemed distant at best. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Irish Examiner view: It’s time to reinforce the messaging

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.231 s