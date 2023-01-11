'All of Cork's traffic problems will be solved by September'

In a detailed update, the city’s head of infrastructure, Gerry O’Beirne, said the new northbound traffic arrangements are “integral” to the overall strategy.
Mr O’Beirne said over the past year, a number of pinch points and circuitous traffic routes have been removed, the removal of the contra flow bus lane on Camden Quay has doubled the capacity for northbound traffic accessing either the N20 or Mulgrave Rd, while other improvements on Penrose and Patrick’s Quay have also significantly improved the flow rates and available capacity on the north quays.