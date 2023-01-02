Irish Examiner view: Legacy of reluctant pope divides opinion 

In a year which was marked by the loss of two Church heads — Elizabeth II as head of the Church of England and pope emeritus Benedict XVI — it is the latter whose legacy most divides public opinion.

To critics, Joseph Ratzinger, the first German to become pontiff for 10 centuries, was known as “God’s Rottweiler” and, in their eyes, was insufficiently accommodating on abortion, contraception, the ordination of women, and left-wing, some would say Marxist, liberation theology. He was also felt to have been inactive in confronting issues of child abuse.