Irish Examiner view: Legacy of reluctant pope divides opinion 

To critics, Joseph Ratzinger, the first German to become pontiff for 10 centuries, was known as “God’s Rottweiler” and, in their eyes, was insufficiently accommodating on abortion, contraception, the ordination of women, and left-wing, some would say Marxist, liberation theology. He was also felt to have been inactive in confronting issues of child abuse.
Increasing ill health, and his fears of how the workings of the Vatican could become debilitated by this, led him to become the
first pope to voluntarily abdicate since 1294.
His successor, Pope Francis, this week described him as a noble, kind man who was a gift to the Church and the world.
History will judge Benedict’s legacy, but for now, and before his “solemn but simple” funeral on Thursday, we can note his humility.
When John Paul II died in 2005, Benedict said he prayed that the conclave would not vote for him as successor.
“The Lord was not listening to me,” he said later.