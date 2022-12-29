Irish Examiner view: The harm done by Brexit keeps stacking up but nobody is talking about it

Even to those for whom blinkered politics is the norm, the absence of real, substantive, and considered debate on the effects — current and future — of Brexit on the British economy, its cost-of-living crisis, and its ability to trade freely and profitably with the wider world is shocking.

Brexit has become the child of which no one can speak — not freely anyway. It has become a horror story which Britain can hardly bring itself to discuss and as the days and weeks pass by, the impact of the decision to leave the EU is becoming ever more clear and ever more ghastly for the country as a whole and its people.