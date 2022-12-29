Irish Examiner view: The harm done by Brexit keeps stacking up but nobody is talking about it

Brexit has become the child of which no one can speak — not freely anyway. It has become a horror story which Britain can hardly bring itself to discuss and as the days and weeks pass by, the impact of the decision to leave the EU is becoming ever more clear and ever more ghastly for the country as a whole and its people.
The latest, very bleak estimates of the cost of Brexit suggest the loss of some £40bn (€45.3bn) in tax revenue to the UK government and it is believed that the economy is now 5.5% smaller than it would have been had the country remained in the EU.