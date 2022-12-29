Irish Examiner view: Deaths during blizzard in US due to a collision of nature and fate

It appears that under-resourced public services in the US were unable to deal properly with the historic snow and ice storm
Irish Examiner view: Deaths during blizzard in US due to a collision of nature and fate

13-year-old Angelo Milioto shovelling snow away around his home in Buffalo, NY, as a clean-up gets underway after the blizzard hit New York counties particularly hard. Picture: Joseph Cooke/The Buffalo News/AP

Thu, 29 Dec, 2022 - 02:01

As America roils from historic blizzard conditions across the country and most particularly in and around the city of Buffalo in upstate New York where dozens of lives have been lost, questions are understandably being asked as to why the authorities did not take further measures to protect citizens.

Buffalo is no stranger to snow, but this storm was forecast a long way out and it was widely known it was going to be a monster. 

The city is part of Erie County and officials only issued a travel ban just before 9am last Friday, giving motorist just a 41-minute heads-up on what was about to happen.

The storm has so far taken 37 lives in Erie County alone — many were people simply caught outside, many others were in their cars. 

But the combination of a historic blizzard, a huge difficulty in persuading people desensitised to winter weather to change their plans, and a lack of emergency management personnel and equipment led to so many deaths.

Buffalo is not a rich city — an estimated 27% live in poverty — and the storm hit last Friday when many were getting their pay cheque and planning to spend it on food and presents for Christmas. As a result, many of those people stuck in vehicles shouldn’t have been there. 

A collision of nature and fate conspired to take many lives and, it appears, under-resourced public services could do little about it.

Read More

Irish Examiner View: Healing power of cursing not to be underestimated

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Above and beyond the call of duty Irish Examiner view: Above and beyond the call of duty
Irish Examiner view: No carte blanche with taxpayers' money Irish Examiner view: No carte blanche with taxpayers' money
Irish Examiner view: Covid news from China is not encouraging Irish Examiner view: Covid news from China is not encouraging
Winter#WeathersnowChristmasPlace: BuffaloPlace: New YorkPlace: United StatesPlace: New York StatePlace: Erie County
<p>People gather at the unveiling ceremony of Kyiv's main Christmas tree on St Sophia Square. Picture: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images</p>

Christmas thoughts: Happy Christmas to you all and to our Ukrainian guests and friends

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.236 s