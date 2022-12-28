Irish Examiner View: Healing power of cursing not to be underestimated

Swearing is as natural to humankind as going to the toilet. Indeed, the two are closely connected by the description of someone who swears a lot as having a “potty mouth”.

There is a word in the English language, “lalochezia”, which is defined as “the use of swearing to alleviate stress and frustration” and it is fair to say the Irish, as a great cursing nation, would be in Olympic class were there to be a competitive element introduced to the practice.