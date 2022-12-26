Irish Examiner view: In praise of all the workers

A brief thought on this St Stephen’s Day for all those workers who have had to put in a shift so the rest of us can enjoy our festive break. That includes all of those who had to toil in the kitchens so that families and friends could sit around the table for a proper Christmas spread. Let us hope they got full support for the washing up!

This was Ireland’s first Christmas for three years without the shadow of Covid-related restrictions. While the impetus towards working from home may have eased the conflict between professional and domestic duties for some, the reality is that many do not have that advantage. Doing the job means turning up at another location, which can be challenging.