Irish Examiner view: Big day for Little

IPL star
Irish Examiner view: Big day for Little

Ireland's Josh Little. His move to the IPL opens the door to international superstardom.

Mon, 26 Dec, 2022 - 11:15

Ask many Irish people which is the most popular, or most-watched sport in the world and nearly everyone will get the correct answer, just as they will when challenged to name the first person to walk on the moon.

But when pushed to name soccer’s nearest rival, the answers become hazier ... golf, tennis, basketball. But the answer, overwhelmingly, is cricket.

The overwhelming popularity of the Indian Premier League drives global interest in the sport, and Irish talent is about to be showcased for the first time with the capture of Dublin’s Josh Little by reigning champions Gujarat Titans in the IPL talent auction.

Little was recruited by the Indian franchise for 4.4 crore (€500,000). 

The move to the IPL opens the pavilion doors to millionaire status and international superstardom. A nice little Christmas present for the man who first caught the international eye by taking four English wickets for 45 on a chilly May day in Malahide three years ago. Another example of the hard (22) yards paying off.

Read More

Christmas thoughts: Happy Christmas to you all and to our Ukrainian guests and friends

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Above and beyond the call of duty Irish Examiner view: Above and beyond the call of duty
Irish Examiner view: No carte blanche with taxpayers' money Irish Examiner view: No carte blanche with taxpayers' money
Irish Examiner view: Covid news from China is not encouraging Irish Examiner view: Covid news from China is not encouraging
#CricketPerson: Josh Little
UKRAINE-RUSSIA-WAR-CONFLICT-CHRISTMAS

Christmas thoughts: Happy Christmas to you all and to our Ukrainian guests and friends

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.226 s