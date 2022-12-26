Irish Examiner view: Big day for Little

Ask many Irish people which is the most popular, or most-watched sport in the world and nearly everyone will get the correct answer, just as they will when challenged to name the first person to walk on the moon.
But when pushed to name soccer’s nearest rival, the answers become hazier ... golf, tennis, basketball. But the answer, overwhelmingly, is cricket.
The overwhelming popularity of the Indian Premier League drives global interest in the sport, and Irish talent is about to be showcased for the first time with the capture of Dublin’s Josh Little by reigning champions Gujarat Titans in the IPL talent auction.
Little was recruited by the Indian franchise for 4.4 crore (€500,000).
The move to the IPL opens the pavilion doors to millionaire status and international superstardom. A nice little Christmas present for the man who first caught the international eye by taking four English wickets for 45 on a chilly May day in Malahide three years ago. Another example of the hard (22) yards paying off.
Sunday, December 25, 2022 - 3:00 PM
Monday, December 26, 2022 - 7:00 AM
Monday, December 26, 2022 - 9:00 AM