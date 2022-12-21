Irish Examiner view: Timeless message of a great song

The death of Terry Hall, lead singer with The Colour Field, Fun Boy Three, and The Specials, may strike a chord with a particular generation of readers — specifically those who came of age in the late 70s and early 80s, when Hall was a central figure in the popular music of the time.

Though the Coventry native had a long career in music, he will probably be best remembered for his singing on the evocative ‘Ghost Town’, a number one hit for The Specials in 1981.