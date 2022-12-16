Irish Examiner view: Cynics can point to lack of action on homelessness

Has an entire year been lost in tackling the most pressing social problem in Ireland? 
A high-level group charged with strategic co-ordination of homelessness services in Cork has not met since December 2021. Picture: PA

Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 02:00

One issue which is never far from the headlines is the problem of homelessness. On a weekly basis, it seems, we learn that the number of people without a home of their own continues to spiral higher, but homelessness and its manifestations are also visible beyond bald statistics.

Whether in the recent story of a man fined for pitching a tent in a UCC car park, or in the reports of those trying to aid the homeless in the recent freezing temperatures, the scale of the homelessness problem in Ireland is well established.

The urgency of the problem, however, does not seem to have impressed itself on those responsible for dealing with it. This week, for instance, we learned that a high-level regional group charged with the strategic co-ordination of homeless services in Cork has not met since December 17, 2021.

The organisations involved include Cork City Council (chair), Cork Simon, Depaul, Sofia Housing, Good Shepherd Services, Focus Ireland, Peter McVerry Trust, O’Connell Court, Wellsprings, Tusla Aftercare Service, the Probation Service, the Department of Social Protection, the HSE mental health and social inclusion services, and the gardaí.

The reason given for the lack of meetings, by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien in answering a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould, was “Covid and staff changes”. 

In contrast with the Cork group, however, the corresponding group in Kerry met on December 6.

There is work going on to support homeless people and
prevent homelessness, but groups like these need to be doubly conscious of the need to prove to people that action is being taken, otherwise the lack of focus becomes evidence to support the cynics who see the appointment of such groups as cosmetic to begin with.

Recommendations from this group will hardly surface before 2023, let alone any action taken on foot of any work they do. 

Does that mean an entire year has been lost in tackling the most pressing social problem in Ireland? A strange reading of the term ‘urgent’.

