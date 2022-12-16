Irish Examiner view: Cynics can point to lack of action on homelessness

One issue which is never far from the headlines is the problem of homelessness. On a weekly basis, it seems, we learn that the number of people without a home of their own continues to spiral higher, but homelessness and its manifestations are also visible beyond bald statistics.

Whether in the recent story of a man fined for pitching a tent in a UCC car park, or in the reports of those trying to aid the homeless in the recent freezing temperatures, the scale of the homelessness problem in Ireland is well established.