Irish Examiner view: Libraries remind us  that the best things in life are often free

This message should be front and centre at this time of year, yet  it has become obscured in a tide of unabated materialism.
Irish Examiner view: Libraries remind us  that the best things in life are often free

Libraries offer free access to more than 12m books, as well as DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, and a wide range of services for all age groups, from infants up. Picture: PhotoShelter

Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 02:02

Social media is not the place to look for seasonal wisdom, but there’s an old cartoon doing the rounds which offers a timely exception to the rule. 

It shows a little boy telling Santa that he wants “Books, computers… and the ability to travel through time and space.”

“OK,” replies the man in red, “here’s a library card.”

It is a reminder that libraries offer free access to more than 12m books, as well as DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, and a wide range of services for all age groups, from infants up.

It’s a timely jolt to the reassuring truth that the good things in life are so often free.

It’s a message that should be front and centre at this time of year. Yet — and it’s utterly banal to say so — it has become
obscured in a tide of unabated materialism.

The cost of Christmas is a perennial source of worry, and more so this year with spiralling food and energy prices.

It might be too late to rethink the trimmings of the festive season as we find ourselves midway through December, but we could get in early for next year.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: We need clarity about paid influencers 

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Two murders, two contrasting responses, for what reason? Irish Examiner view: Two murders, two contrasting responses, for what reason?
National Day of Remembrance and Reflection Ceremony - Ireland Irish Examiner view: IMO issue continues to haunt Varadkar
Irish Examiner view: One good way to honour women's role in the War of Independence Irish Examiner view: One good way to honour women's role in the War of Independence
Reading#Cost of livingopinionExaminer viewChristmasBooksPlace: IrelandEvent: ChristmasOrganisation: Irish Libraries
<p>The NIF Target Bay in Livermore, California, which uses laser beams converging to make a tiny hydrogen fuel pellet implode, producing energy.  <span class="contextmenu emphasis">Picture: Damien Jemison/Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory/AP</span> </p>

Irish Examiner view: Nuclear breakthrough is a win in the battle against climate change

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.212 s