Irish Examiner view: Pick a side in the royal dilemma

Now that winter has truly arrived, with a noticeable drop in temperatures, readers are no doubt burrowing into the couch at home and considering home entertainment options rather than venturing out into the cold.

The arrival of the first three episodes of the documentary series Harry and Meghan on Netflix means the online streamer will be one of those options for many people. The couple have been in the headlines ever since Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, met Meghan, a prominent TV actress, and their growing estrangement from the rest of the British royal family in recent years has kept them in the public eye.