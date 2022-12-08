Harry and Meghan review: Faux candid shots have me sticking my fingers down my throat

Threats, tantrums, torment - and that's just me wresting control of the telly to watch episode one of Harry & Meghan's story on Netflix. The whole concept has my brain melted before I press play, to be honest. Is it a genius pr coup by savvy superstars or a genuine attempt to see beyond the hype to the real people behind the headlines?

But H&M (as they call each other, arf! They didn't think that one through) are pleading for privacy through a slickly-produced docuseries created with biggest streaming service in the world, in association with their own company, Archewell Productions. They are decrying the destructive elements of the media, who, if this reported $100,000 deal is to reap rewards, will be required to report about it. As I settle in with my popcorn and my deadline, I wonder... am I just a pawn in their sick game?

I'm feeling this first-hand account using "never before seen personal archive" doesn't track with the whole "oh why won't they leave us alone" vibe. The black and white montages of them all loved up overlaid with emotive piano music has me sticking my fingers down my throat.

The faux candid shots — Meghan perched on the kitchen island, kissing Harry's smiling face, clasped in her adoring hands, him with his suit jacket off, braces out to the wind — is supposed to give us a glimpse of their easy love for each other. But it smacks of three hours of hair and make-up, an overpaid stylist, and a second assistant getting hot coffee thrown in her face because it was oat milk instead of soy.

Also I really wanted Meghan to move her arse because I'm at a stage in my life when kitchen islands turn me on more than two hotties smooching. Is it marble? Maybe a polished granite. This is what will keep me up tonight.

Video diaries with Harry pressing play and going "We are here on err, Tues... Wednesday the something of March, we just finished our final push, our last stint of royal engagements" feels forced rather than the unrehearsed vibe I'm sure he was going for.

And because I am a horrible, bitter person, the self-filmed video of make-up free Meghan in her pjs and hair towel, asking 'How did we end up here?' as a tear trickles prettily down her face has me snorting derisively, shouting at the telly "YOU WERE CARRIED BY BUTLERS".

Harry & Meghan: They've stayed in a tent with each other for five whole days in Africa and if they can survive that, they can survive anything.

They're trying to paint their story as this epic love tale that will span the ages, that will take down kingdoms, that no outside force can destroy, because, you know, they've stayed in a tent with each other for five whole days in Africa and if they can survive that, they can survive anything. My husband and I spent a year in Africa, sleeping together in a one-man tent. That shit is easy, Meg. Try three kids, a 45-year mortgage and a dog that shits in the kitchen every night and come back to me, babes.

It's when Harry starts talking about his mum though, that I find myself eating the popcorn seasoned with the salt of my tears. It's painfully obvious that the loss of his mum and his inability to protect her as a little boy is motivating him to do whatever it takes to keep his wife — who he says has all Diana's qualities — safe.

I can't wait for episode two — only to see if any more ridicuously named friends pop up. I'm looking at you, Gnacio 'Nacho' Figueras and Ms Silver Tree.

