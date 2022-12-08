Irish Examiner view: Who loses out?

Last week it was Galway and this week Limerick. The two counties revealed they had spent over €2m on intercounty team expenses this year.

The Connacht side was unsuccessful in its bid for the All-Ireland football title, losing the final to Kerry, but spent €2.16m on its county teams. Limerick, of course, won a third All-Ireland senior hurling title in a row this year and the county’s final bill for the season was €2.29m.