Irish Examiner view: Who loses out?

GAA spending
Irish Examiner view: Who loses out?

Limerick battle Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final in Croke Park, Dublin.

Thu, 08 Dec, 2022 - 10:04

Last week it was Galway and this week Limerick. The two counties revealed they had spent over €2m on intercounty team expenses this year.

The Connacht side was unsuccessful in its bid for the All-Ireland football title, losing the final to Kerry, but spent €2.16m on its county teams. Limerick, of course, won a third All-Ireland senior hurling title in a row this year and the county’s final bill for the season was €2.29m.

Both counties will stress that that headline figure covers all teams in hurling and football, and not just the flagship senior sides. (The bill for the Limerick team’s holiday is included in its total as well).

However, that does not change the fact that these are staggering sums of money being spent on preparing amateur teams. A simple acknowledgement of inflation means that the bills of today are exponentially bigger than those of 20 or 30 years ago, let alone further back in time, but the simple question that must be asked is whether this spending is sustainable in the medium term, never mind the long term. Counties have experienced financial difficulties in the past because of capital project over-runs, but spending these sums on team preparation has particularly ominous implications.

In broader terms, whether such spending aligns with the ethos of an organisation with games’ promotion as its raison d’être is a knottier question.

Basic bookkeeping principles suggest that if those sums are being spent on county teams, other areas are losing out. And will continue to lose out.

Read More

Irish Examiner View: Everyone’s big brother

More in this section

herd of Friesian cattle Irish Examiner View: Cattle-rustling incidents a sign of the times
Biden Irish Examiner view: US playing a subtle game against Putin
bottle isolated Irish Examiner view: Plastic-free UCC leads the way
#Limerick GAA#Galway GAA#Hurling#Gaelic Football
litter washed up on a beach in county cork, ireland.

Irish Examiner view: Everest of plastic must be tackled

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.253 s