Irish Examiner view: There is no clamour to routinely arm members of An Garda Síochána 

It would be interesting to know what political straws in the wind persuaded Leo Varadkar to play the law-and-order card when he attested that he would not stand in the way of a request to arm gardaí if it was sent to him by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, while agreeing with the proposition that Ireland needs an armed force.

Times are dangerous and there was general revulsion at social media footage of the recent concerted attack on two officers. It is usual for fear of crime to increase at times of growing societal anxiety and unease.